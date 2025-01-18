Swiss Film Industry Reports Successful Year In 2024

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Swiss films did well in cinemas in 2024, recording over 907,000 admissions nationwide, the federal Statistical Office (FSO) reports. They accounted for almost 9% of all films shown last year in Switzerland.
The 907,000 admissions for Swiss films last year was the third highest number ever. In 2003, Swiss films attracted 909,000 visitors. The record was set in 2006: 1.55 million admissions.
According to the FSO, the most successful Swiss film last year in terms of admissions was Bon Schuur Ticino, a comedy by Peter Luisi released at the end of 2023. It was followed by Tschugger – Der lätscht Fall and Wisdom of Happiness – A Heart-to-Haert with the Dalai Lama, which were released in autumn 2024. These three films alone accounted for almost half (45%) of all admissions to Swiss cinemas last year.
According to provisional figures from FSO, Bon Schuur Ticino was one of the ten most popular films in German-speaking Switzerland last year (over 220,000 admissions). The animation film Inside Out 2 was the most popular, with over 290,000 admissions.
Bon Schuur Ticino even made it onto the list of the most popular Swiss films of all time. It is ranked in eighth place; the number one film is Die Schweizermacher released in 1978 with 940,000 admissions.
Swiss films attracted more people to the cinema in 2024 than in 2023. However, the industry recorded fewer admissions overall – more than 10.2 million, according to FSO. This is 2% less than in 2023, when the cinema seemed to be recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic. The number of admissions remained 18% below the pre-pandemic level.
However, the statistics are still provisional. The FSO will publish definitive figures on March 17.
