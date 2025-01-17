Chitrangda Singh Feels Emotional As She Wraps Up ‘Housefull 5’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Chitrangda Singh has wrapped up shooting for the fifth installment of the“Housefull” franchise and said that she feels emotional as she will miss the“vibe.”

Chitrangda took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a of herself getting her hair done for the last time of her“Housefull 5” character.

She was heard saying in the clip:“This is the end of Housefull. Today is the last day for me. I am feeling a bit I don't know emotional .... Happy emotions.... I am going to miss this vibe. Getting ready for my character for the last time and good vibes only.”

The actress captioned the post:“Thank youuu so much everyone #housefull5”.

Chitangda on January 15 shared a glimpse of a visitor she had on sets during lunch time. She took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of a monkey sitting having a banana on the set.

The actress can be heard whispering:“He got a banana... His mouth is already full, look at him eat my god.”

It was announced last year that Chitrangda has joined the cast of“Housefull 5” starring Akshay. She will be seen sharing screen space with the“Khiladi” star once again after“Desi Boyz” and“Khel Khel Mein”.

The first installment of the film released in 2010, which had Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone and late star Jiah Khan. Two years later, the second installment was released. A standalone sequel to Housefull and also an uncredited remake of the 1998 Malayalam film“Mattupetti Machan.” The first two parts were helmed by Sajid Khan.

The third and the fourth installment was directed by Farhad Samji and the fifth film Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The fifth installment also stars Fardeen Khan, Pooja Hegde and Riteish.

The actress was last seen in“Gaslight” in 2023. The film, which is a mystery-thriller, is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. It also stars Vikrant Massey and Sara Ali Khan. The film