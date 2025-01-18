Ukrainian Border Guards Ambush Russian Armored Convoy
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's border guards together with the army stopped a Russian armored convoy in one of the areas of active hostilities.
The State Border Guard Service reported this on facebook , posting a corresponding video of the combat engagement, Ukrinform saw.
As a result of joint efforts, Ukrainian defenders burned down three enemy infantry fighting vehicles and an armored personnel carrier. Also, the enemy suffered casualties.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Ukraine's south, border guards hit a Russian cutter along with the crew.
