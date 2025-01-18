KU Secures 4 Star Rating In AICTE IIC 6.0

Institutions with 4-stars are considered to be best performing institutions having streamlined innovation and entrepreneurship campus ecosystem.

KU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Nilofer Khan congratulated the entire CIIE team for their consistent efforts and remarkable progress.

“This achievement is a reflection of the varsity's commitment to building a robust ecosystem for innovation and research. We will continue to support initiatives that encourage creativity and entrepreneurship among our students and faculty,” she said.

Over the last four years, the University has steadily improved its rating from two stars to the esteemed four-star status, reflecting its growth in innovation-driven activities.

While congratulating the entire CIIE team, Registrar KU, Prof. Naseer Iqbal said,“This accomplishment shows the University's dedication to developing innovation and creating opportunities for our students and faculty to excel.”

Director, IoT Zakura campus KU, Prof. M. Tariq Banday, who is also the Chairman CIIE KU while congratulating the team said,“The 4-star rating is a collective achievement that highlights our teamwork and dedication. The CIIE team remains dedicated to advancing research, creativity, and enterprise to make impactful contributions to society.”

The University also acknowledged the efforts of Dr. Bilal Ahmad Malik, Coordinator CIIE KU, the entire team at CIIE and the teaching and non-teaching staff whose commitment and hard work have been instrumental in this success.

This prestigious recognition reflects the University's dedication to developing innovation and entrepreneurship and reaffirms the varsity's position as a leading hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

