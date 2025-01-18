Haryana Man Dies In Fire Incident At Army Canteen In Srinagar

News agency KNT quoting sources reported that the canteen, operated by a civilian, caught fire during the intervening night, resulting in damage to the goods stored within.

During the incident, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Haryana, sustained critical burn injuries. He was immediately shifted to the 92 Base Army Hospital for medical attention. However, despite the efforts of the medical staff, he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, while the extent of the damage is being assessed.

