Haryana Man Dies In Fire Incident At Army Canteen In Srinagar
Date
1/18/2025 1:32:52 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A civilian from Haryana lost his life after a fire broke out in an army canteen inside the Badami Bagh Cantonment area of Srinagar.
News agency KNT quoting sources reported that the canteen, operated by a civilian, caught fire during the intervening night, resulting in damage to the goods stored within.
ADVERTISEMENT
During the incident, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Haryana, sustained critical burn injuries. He was immediately shifted to the 92 Base Army Hospital for medical attention. However, despite the efforts of the medical staff, he succumbed to his injuries.
ADVERTISEMENT
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, while the extent of the damage is being assessed.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Fire Breaks Out In Srinagar's Sonwar, F&ES On Job
Fire Ravages Four Houses In Hazratbal
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18012025000215011059ID1109103228
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.