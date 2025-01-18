Putin Touts Landmark Russia-Iran Agreement

Speaking in front of reporters in Moscow on Friday while welcoming Pezeshkian, Putin said the Iranian president's visit was of

“special significance,”

given that the two are poised to sign the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement.

According to Russian and Iranian officials, the landmark document will designate Moscow and Tehran as

“strategic partners”

and will cover numerous areas, including cooperation in defense, counterterrorism, energy, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science, and technology.

Putin noted that the two sides had been working out the details of the agreement for a long time.

“I am very pleased that this work has been completed. This is important because it will... give additional impetus to almost all areas of our cooperation.”

Pezeshkian echoed those remarks, while calling Russia a

“brotherly and friendly nation”

and stressing that the document will serve as a

“solid foundation”

for expanded cooperation. He also expressed hope both sides would be able to finalize an agreement related to the construction of a nuclear power plant in Iran.

Pezeshkian also said that he took great pains

“to have all problems on our side solved by today.”

Russia has been Iran's key partner in the civilian nuclear sphere. In 2014, Tehran and Russia signed an agreement to build two new nuclear reactors at the Bushehr site, with construction started in 2017. The two new units are expected to be completed in 2024 and 2026, respectively.

