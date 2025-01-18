IUST Secures 4-Star Ranking For Promoting Innovation And Entrepreneurship

IUST has been a pioneer in establishing a comprehensive framework and policy to promote a thriving startup ecosystem, inspiring youth towards innovation and entrepreneurship. The University has collaborated with various national organizations to realize this vision, achieving significant progress in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST, congratulated Prof Pervez Ahmad Mir, Director CIED, and his team for this prestigious recognition. He highlighted that the scope and scale of operations of the CIED have expanded significantly over the years, with the success stories of the CIED-supported entrepreneurs standing as a testament of their dedicated efforts. Prof. Romshoo emphasized that the focus on the training and capacity building initiatives for youth would have a multiplier effect, paving the way for a vibrant starup community in the region.

He added that India's startup journey has become a global success story, as reflected in the improved Global innovation ranking during the last decade. He urged the IUST team to encourage more youth to innovate, embrace emerging technologies in businesses and develop solutions to societal challenges.

Prof. Romshoo expressed confidence that this national recognition would further galvanize IUST's efforts to lead the community towards a prosperous future.

