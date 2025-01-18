NCC Cadets Conduct Inaugural Flight Of Air Squadron In J & K's Udhampur

The event held in Udhampur by its directorate in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh marked a significant step in enhancing training opportunities for the NCC cadets in the region, said a defence spokesperson.

The 1 J&K Air Squadron NCC, led by its first Commanding Officer, Wing Commander Nitin Yadav, is the only Air NCC unit in the region.

Equipped with microlight aircraft, the squadron aims to provide cadets with hands-on aviation training, fostering leadership skills and preparing them for careers in both the armed forces and civilian life, he said.

The maiden flight offered an unforgettable experience for the participating cadets.

Cadet Siya Kotwal, who became the first cadet to fly, expressing her excitement said,“Flying was an experience I will never forget. It's a dream come true and an opportunity I never imagined I would get.”

Similarly, Cadet Aviral from Army Public School Udhampur shared,“This flying experience has motivated me to pursue my dream of joining the armed forces.”

The other cadets, including Akshat Gupta and Bhumika Sharma, echoed similar sentiments, describing the experience as inspiring and unforgettable.

Wing Commander Nitin Yadav highlighted the significance of the occasion.

“This first flight marks the beginning of a new chapter in the NCC's mission to inspire and challenge the youth of our nation. We are proud to provide cadets with opportunities to explore new horizons and enhance their skills,” he said.

The event underscores the NCC's commitment to promoting aviation and adventure training among youth.

The 1 J&K Air Squadron NCC is poised to play a key role in expanding aviation training in the region, instilling discipline, confidence and leadership qualities in the next generation.

The initiative is expected to open new avenues for cadets, preparing them to contribute meaningfully to the nation's development, the spokesperson said.

