'PET Scan Available At SKIMS For Rs 14.5K, For Poor At Rs 10K'

Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq Ahmad Jan said that for economically disadvantaged patients, SKIMS provides PET scans at a reduced rate of Rs 10,000, reported news agency KNO.

Replying to a query about private diagnostic centre charging Rs 18,000 at par with SKIMS, he said that it is wrong as SKIMS charges only Rs 14,500 per PET Scan while for poor patients, the charges are just Rs 10,000 and in case of second PET Scan for all patients only Rs 10,000 are charged.

He said that SKIMS is committed to provide better health care facilities with latest diagnostic facilities at minimal charges. It is important to note that SKIMS is currently the only government hospital in Kashmir equipped with a PET scan machine.

