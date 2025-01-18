'PET Scan Available At SKIMS For Rs 14.5K, For Poor At Rs 10K'
Date
1/18/2025 1:32:52 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar offers Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scans at a standard rate of Rs 14,500 per patient.
Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq Ahmad Jan said that for economically disadvantaged patients, SKIMS provides PET scans at a reduced rate of Rs 10,000, reported news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
Replying to a query about private diagnostic centre charging Rs 18,000 at par with SKIMS, he said that it is wrong as SKIMS charges only Rs 14,500 per PET Scan while for poor patients, the charges are just Rs 10,000 and in case of second PET Scan for all patients only Rs 10,000 are charged.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said that SKIMS is committed to provide better health care facilities with latest diagnostic facilities at minimal charges. It is important to note that SKIMS is currently the only government hospital in Kashmir equipped with a PET scan machine.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Cancer Institute Jammu Registers 1670 Patients Since April 2024
Cancer Incidence Soars In Kashmir, SKIMS Records 5,200 Cases This Year
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18012025000215011059ID1109103227
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.