Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market , 58% Of Growth To Originate From North America, Technavio

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered Type (Mammalian and Microbial), Product Type (Biologics and Biosimilars), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)), and Service () Key Companies Covered 3P Biopharmaceuticals, AbbVie Inc., AGC Biologics, Binex Co. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bora Pharmaceuticals, Catalent Inc., Evonik Industries AG, FUJIFILM Corp., Grifols SA, J RETTENMAIER and SOHNE GmbH and Co KG, JSR Corp., Kemwell Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Novartis AG, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Toyobo Co. Ltd., and WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

North America

-

North America is estimated to contribute

58%. To the growth of the global market.

The Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The US market holds a significant share in the North American Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) industry. Key factors contributing to this include the active involvement of the US government in reimbursing biologics, growing patient awareness regarding the benefits of biologic therapies, and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Major players, such as AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Merck, Pfizer, and Amgen, headquartered in the US, offer a range of contract development and manufacturing solutions and advanced technology services. These vendors cater to both small and medium-sized pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region, enabling their success through differentiated products and services.

For more insights on North America's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Mammalian 1.2 Microbial



2.1 Biologics 2.2 Biosimilars



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

US, Germany, Canada, France, China, UK, Japan, Italy, India, and South Korea

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The mammalian segment holds a significant share in the global biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market due to the increasing use of mammalian cells in producing therapeutic proteins. Mammalian cells, derived from mammalian tissue, are primarily used for growing animal cells in vitro. These cells include fibroblasts, epithelial cells, lymphocytes, and macrophages. Lymphocytes are found in the blood, while the rest are found in tissue. The rising application of mammalian cells in treating various diseases, particularly in producing human proteins with high therapeutic potential, such as tissue plasminogen activators, clotting factors, and erythropoietin, is a major factor driving market growth. Recombinant proteins from mammalian cells are used in therapeutics for conditions ranging from diabetes to cancer, transforming the healthcare landscape. Moreover, mammalian cell culture technology is widely used for producing vaccines in bulk, making it a significant revenue generator in the market. For instance, Catalent Inc.'s agreement with Spicona to develop a COVID-19 vaccine using its proprietary GPEx cell line development technology is a testament to this trend. Catalent offers comprehensive services, including mammalian cell line development, process development, process validation, formulation development, and drug substance manufacturing, from preclinical to commercial stages. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the mammalian segment in the global biologics CDMO market during the forecast period.

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments

Research Analysis

The Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market encompasses the production and development of large molecules, including biologics, biosimilars, monoclonal antibodies, and cancer therapies, for pharmaceutical clients. This market caters to various therapeutic areas such as chronic infectious diseases, diabetes, and oncology. Biologics CDMOs specialize in supply chain management, quality testing, and clinical services for small-molecule drugs and biopharmaceuticals. They employ advanced technologies like automation, software development, process engineering, and biology to ensure optimal production and development of these complex therapeutics. Tissue processing is also a critical aspect of biologics CDMOs, ensuring the highest quality standards are met for the final product.

Market Overview

The Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market encompasses the production of biologics, including small molecules, large molecules, biosimilars, monoclonal antibodies, cancer therapies, and vaccines, using advanced technology and specialized expertise. The market caters to various disease landscapes, including infectious diseases, chronic conditions such as diabetes, and ageing-related diseases like myelosuppression, cardiotoxicity, and renal insufficiency. Biologics CDMOs offer clinical services, process engineering, automation, and software development to biopharmaceutical companies. The market includes niche CDMOs focusing on biologics segment, monoclonal segment, immunotherapy, plant-based expression systems, and novel therapies. The supply chain involves third-party logistic providers ensuring evidence-based practice and quality testing. The market also covers non-mammalian (microbial) production of recombinant proteins and vaccines, somatic cells, tissues, and biological molecules like nucleic acids, cell receptors, and metabolic illnesses. The biology behind these complex molecules requires a deep understanding of homeostatic processes and metabolism, including hepatic metabolism and renal excretion. The geriatric population and mental state are significant considerations, as well as potential side effects such as polypharmacy, allergies, and gene therapy.

Start exploring market insights

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Venodr

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

