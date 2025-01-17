Greenx Digital Asset Exchange Announces Listing Of Aetherium AI IDOL Platform Token

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AETHERIUM

AI IDOL TEAM

AI IDOL APP Designed for Fan Engagement, Voting, 1 to 1 Communications

Leader in Digital Finance

Aetherium AI IDOL Will Revolutionise the Global Entertainment Industry

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, January 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GreenX Digital Asset Exchange, a leading ESG Shariah Compliant platform in the digital asset market, today announced the upcoming listing of the Aetherium token as a Real- World Asset (RWA) token . Marbling Corporation , a pioneer in innovative entertainment and virtual idol , marks a significant milestone for the burgeoning virtual idol industry and the broader evolution of RWA tokenization.

The virtual idol market, already demonstrating significant revenue potential, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. Virtual idols are computer-generated characters that possess human-like qualities, such as singing, dancing, and interacting with fans. These digital personas have garnered immense popularity, particularly in East Asia, where they have amassed large and dedicated fan bases. The AI Idol market is projected is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35% over the next five years. The global market for virtual YouTubers and idols, valued at $1.6 billion in 2021, is expected to grow at an annual rate of 35.6%, potentially reaching $17.4 billion by 2028.

Aetherium, Marbling Corporation's proprietary platform, represents the next generation of virtual idols, building upon the success of pioneering groups like ISEGYE IDOL and PLAVE. These earlier AI idols, with their record-breaking crowdfunding campaigns and significant commercial success, have established the immense potential of the virtual idol market. ISEGYE IDOL, for example, generated $3.1M through crowdfunding for a comic book, merchandise and digital content sales in its first year, while PLAVE's debut album sales exceeded 200,000 copies, demonstrating the strong financial viability of this emerging sector.

Aetherium third-generation AI idol experience will redefine audience engagement, o[ers unparalleled interactivity, global scalability, and deeper connections with fans, setting new standards for the industry. Already collaborating with influential media outlets Blockchain Today, Korea blockchain news media, HanKyung (Korea Economics) and Coin Post (Japan). Aetherium is strategically positioned to reach broad audiences and showcase its innovative approach to virtual idol entertainment.

The Aetherium token will represent a share in the platform's revenue, generated from multiple sources including in-app purchases, music streaming, merchandise sales, and virtual events. This innovative approach to tokenization allows investors to directly participate in the success of the platform and capitalize on the growth of the rapidly expanding virtual idol sector. The listing on GreenX provides access to a unique investor base.

GreenX, a licensed exchange operator under the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia, operates the world's first Shariah-compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange. This unique positioning allows GreenX to facilitate the monetisation of assets previously unavailable for public investment, tapping into a largely underserved market in the ASEAN region. The addition of Aetherium expands GreenX's offerings into the exciting and rapidly growing entertainment technology sector.

“The addition of Aetherium to our exchange signifies GreenX dedication to pioneering new asset classes and disrupting traditional investment models. We believe the virtual idol market holds immense potential, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this revolution with Marbling,” said Philip Tam, Chief Exchange O[icer at GreenX.

“This partnership with GreenX marks a pivotal moment for Aetherium. By leveraging GreenX innovative platform and global reach, we're poised to redefine fan engagement and unlock unprecedented value within the burgeoning virtual idol market,” said Jae Ho Shin, CEO at Marbling Corporation.

The Aetherium token will be listed on GreenX in Q1 2025. Further details regarding the listing, including tokenomics and trading specifics, will be announced shortly.

About GreenX Digital Asset Exchange

GreenX Corp (GreenX) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ). GreenX is a licensed Exchange operator under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. GreenX operates the world's first Shariah-compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange. Our exchange will facilitate the monetisation of assets currently not available for Public Investment. Creating the first exchange of its kind, GreenX is already capitalizing on a previously nearly untapped market in the ASEAN region, helping the underserved businesses and digitise their illiquid assets.

More information can be found at

About Marbling Corporation

Marbling Co., Ltd. Is a leading entertainment and digital technology company to produce content for a global audience, focusing on AI-based virtual characters and global fan communication. Their South Korean girl group, Busters, debuted in 2017 and has released several singles like "Dream On" and mini albums like "Shining Day." Busters have participated in international events like KCON 2023 and solo-concert in

Japan and conducted tours in Brazil, building global communities and followers. The group is transitioning from real-life idols to AI-powered virtual idols. Marbling is developing myblin9, an AI-based virtual idol label where fans can actively participate in album production and enjoy interactive engagement with AI characters. Marbling production team has developed advertising content for Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor Company, Disney Marvel Lunar Show, Japan's AKB48 Group and others.

For further information regarding the company, please visit

Media Marketing Team

GreenX Corp.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.