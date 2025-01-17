ABA Launches 2025 With Streaming On OTT Platforms, Licensing, Community Initiatives, And Finals In St. Louis This April

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ABA launches 2025 with streaming on OTT platforms, licensing, community initiatives, and Finals in St. Louis

- Joe NewmanINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Association (ABA), the world's largest and most diverse professional sports league, is proud to announce its latest groundbreaking initiatives for 2025, setting the stage for an exciting future of growth and success. With its roots as a legendary basketball league that once featured icons like Julius“Dr. J” Erving and George“The Iceman” Gervin, the ABA is now focusing on building its legacy into a modern multi-million-dollar conglomerate.Streaming Expansion: Reaching New AudiencesThe ABA is bringing its teams to OTT streaming platforms and rebuilding its channel on Strimm. Already garnering thousands of viewers with minimal promotion, the league is poised to revolutionize how fans engage with professional basketball. This expansion ensures accessibility for fans worldwide, delivering thrilling games and exclusive content directly to their screens.Finals in St. Louis, MOThe ABA's highly anticipated Finals series will be held in St. Louis, MO, the weekend of April 4, 2025. This event promises to be a showcase of elite basketball talent, bringing the excitement of ABA basketball to a historic venue. Fans can expect an unforgettable weekend of competition and entertainment.Merchandise Licensing and Community GivebacksThe ABA is also focused on diversifying its revenue streams through merchandise licensing, offering fans exclusive opportunities to represent their favorite teams and players. Additionally, the league remains committed to giving back to the communities it serves through impactful initiatives, solidifying its role as a socially responsible organization.Major Announcements and Partnerships on the HorizonLooking ahead, the ABA is preparing to unveil exciting news about collaborative advertising sponsors for 2025. These partnerships will bring additional resources and opportunities to the league, reinforcing its position as a leader in professional sports innovation.“Great things are coming for the ABA this year,” said CEO Joe Newman.A Message from CEO Joe NewmanUnder the dynamic leadership of Joe Newman, the ABA is making significant strides toward achieving its vision. Newman recently reflected on the league's trajectory in an exclusive interview with CEO & Spirits, highlighting the ABA's focus on streaming, merchandise, and community impact as pillars of its growth strategy.“The ABA is entering a transformative era,” said Newman.“We're building on our rich history and taking bold steps to ensure the league's future as a powerhouse in professional sports. With streaming, licensing, and community engagement, we're creating a sustainable model for success.”Join the MovementFans, sponsors, and stakeholders are encouraged to follow the ABA's journey as it continues to redefine professional basketball. Stay tuned for updates on streaming platforms, merchandise launches, and the exciting Playoffs and Finals in St. Louis this April. For more information, visit or follow us on social media @americanbasketballassociation.Media Contact:Email: ...Website:About the ABAThe American Basketball Association was reestablished in 1999 by Joe Newman and the late Richard P. Tinkham as a relaunch of the original league, which merged with the NBA in 1976. Today, the ABA is the largest professional sports league in the world, known for its commitment to innovation, diversity, and community impact.Brian“Essince” CollinsPresident, Media and Entertainment, American Basketball AssociationEmail:...Visit us on social media.

