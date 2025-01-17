Historical Commission Recognizes Charles Paul Collins' Novel - The Remembering - It Is Remarkable!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Theirs were the lives of ordinary people, forgotten by time-until rediscovered by fate.

Milford Historical Society Museum

"An Gorta Mor" The Hunger Death

MILFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Established in 1971, The Milford Historical Commission (MHC) was founded to preserve and protect anything historically significant to the town. Today, it recognized Charles Paul Collins' debut novel The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone , as being "of historical importance to the town and its heritage."

Anne Lamontagne, Secretary for the MHC writes: "The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone is remarkable! Being on the Milford Historical Commission I have read about the historical events you write about in the book - the PT Barnum Circus, the Irish Civil War soldiers, the town's centennial, etc."

She goes on to say, "Some years ago, the Friends of Old St. Mary's Cemetery restored the cemetery where many of our Civil War veterans are buried. We held Irish Festivals to raise money and when we completed it, we had a monument erected to remember all those who escaped the great hunger "An Gorta Mor" and came to Milford seeking a new life.

In my own family, my great-grandmother Johanna came to America with five of her children after her husband died. One of the children was Cornelius Sweeney, my grandfather. They lived in the North Purchase part of town and attended the brick schoolhouse on Purchase Street the same as your ancestors in the book. Thank you for writing this novel. I love the way you write "Milford - town" and I love Milford dearly."

The story begins in 1845 when Collins's ancestor, Cornelius Collins, escaped the Great Famine in Ireland by traveling in a“coffin ship” to America. His intent was to find a better life for himself while being able to provide for his family back in Ireland – like so many in that time did. The book delves into a variety of themes, including love, loss, and the enduring nature of humanity. Collins touches on the moral complexities of immigration and the impact it has on society. The use of symbolism, such as the leather and stone mentioned in the title, adds depth and richness to the narrative.

Reviews of The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone

"I would recommend this book to anyone who wants a deeper look at understanding the events that could have unknowingly shaped their existence and the experiences – both good and bad – that their historical family experienced. Readers who enjoy historical fiction, family sagas, or intimate looks at the trials and triumphs of immigration will enjoy“The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone” by Charles Paul Collins. It is a thought-provoking exploration of human rights and the enduring power of hope." - Chrissy Very, Reader Views Book Reviews

Diane Donovan, Sr. Reviewer, Midwest Book Review writes: "The Remembering: Of Leather & Stone is a powerful work of historical fiction. It reflects genealogy's translation into not just the tapestry of Charles Paul Collins's relatives, but its influence on modern America."

"As noted near the opening of the book, the fate of many people is to be forgotten by time, as their names and stories fade beyond memory. This novel effectively brings these vital stories to enduring life. Sensitive, creative, and transportive, this is a must-read for avid readers of historical fiction, as well as anyone who wants to implicitly understand the American immigrant experience." - SPR Reviews

In his review, Andy Hutchings of Readers' Favorite Reviews, one of the largest and most respected book review and award contest platforms on the Internet praises Collins' writing style, stating "Charles Paul Collins' prose is simply beautiful, faithfully recreating the world of his ancestors with an attention to detail and insight that often feels like pure poetry, turning words on the page into something I could see, hear, and smell in my mind's eye" Hutchings goes on to say that THE REMEMBERING: Of Leather & Stone "is an essential read for fans of historical fiction, painstakingly researched and effortlessly stunning in the sweeping tale it tells of generations trying to achieve the peace and prosperity that they were promised by the new world."

Recognition by The Milford Historical Commission

The MHC Museum has one of the finest displays of Civil War artifacts in the country. It houses local memorabilia and an extensive collection of articles written about the town offering everyone the opportunity to study our heritage and family genealogies. Their recognition further cements THE REMEMBERING as a standout work in the historical fiction genre, and an authentic addition to the town's history, its people, and their heritage.

About the Author

Charles Paul Collins is a master storyteller with a passion for uncovering and sharing the rich history of his Irish and Italian American ancestry. Drawing from decades of personal research, Collins has crafted a narrative that resonates deeply with readers, offering a poignant exploration of the immigrant experience and family legacy.

THE REMEMBERING. The story of how it was with them.

