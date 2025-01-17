Rs 2,960 Cr Contract For Medium-Range Surface-To-Air Missiles For Indian Navy

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 17 (KNN) The of Defence (MoD) has signed a Rs 2,960 crore contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for supplying Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAM) to the Indian Navy.



The agreement was formalised in New Delhi on January 16, 2025, with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh presiding over the signing ceremony.

The MRSAM system, characterised by its high-response capability and supersonic speed, is designed to counter various aerial threats including missiles, aircraft, guided bombs, and helicopters.



With a range extending to 70 kilometers, the system has demonstrated its versatility through successful deployment across all three military services. The procurement falls under the 'Buy (Indian)' category, highlighting the government's commitment to indigenous defense manufacturing.

This strategic contract is expected to generate approximately 3.5 lakh mandays of employment within the defense sector, with significant participation from Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).



The MRSAM system, which is currently integrated into several Indian Naval vessels, is slated to become a standard component of future naval platforms.

The missile system represents a successful collaboration between Indian and Israeli defense technology, having been jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).



It features an indigenously developed rocket motor and control system, enabling high maneuverability during terminal phase operations. The system's capabilities were first demonstrated to the Indian Air Force at Jaisalmer in September 2021, followed by the Army raising its first MRSAM Regiment in the Eastern Sector in 2023.

The MRSAM's advanced network-centric combat air defence capabilities allow it to engage multiple targets simultaneously at distances up to 70 kilometers, even in saturated combat scenarios.



Its comprehensive protection extends to both point and area defense against a wide spectrum of aerial threats, from fighter aircraft to cruise missiles, underlining its strategic importance in India's defense architecture.

