Trump's Nominee For Homeland Security Post Warns Against Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Kristi Noem, US President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security, cautioned on Friday that her country is facing major security challenges, vowing to work on overcoming them and ensuring the US in the upcoming four years.

This came in a session held by the US Senate internal security committee, and the legislature continued such sessions of the nominees for the posts in the upcoming administration, which assume power as of Monday.

"I have seen firsthand the challenges and opportunities facing our great nation. In the 20 years since the Department of Homeland Security was formed, the nature of the threats to our homeland has grown and evolved," Noem said.

"This Department was created in response to the failures across government that led to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. That reality is not lost on me, especially in the wake of the recent terrorist attacks over New Year's.

"I'm a wife, mother, a grandmother, a farmer, a rancher, a businesswoman, and a governor. I have spent my life in rural America. I understand what it means to work hard every day to build a better future for our kids and our communities.

"I come before you today with a deep sense of responsibility and humility as the nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

"And also a commitment to the more than 330 million Americans, whom we will serve to work to keep them safe and secure in their homes, their communities and their country.

"Securing our homeland is a serious, sacred trust that must be relentlessly pursued and can never be taken for granted. Being safe within our borders is an American right, yet Americans feel less safe than they have in decades," she affirmed

"For the first time in 30 years, more than 40 percent of Americans are afraid to walk alone at night within a mile of their home. President-Elect Trump is going to change that.

"I have led South Dakota for the last 6 years with a focus every day on making our state safer, stronger, and freer. I have focused every day on making the best decisions not just for right now, but for generations to come," she noted.

"I have overseen a state budget of over USD 7 billion and a state employee workforce of more than 13,000, including more than 7,000 reporting to the Governor.

"I have addressed important issues like cybersecurity, human trafficking, drug interdiction, and natural disasters - the same challenges facing so many of you here and the people you represent back at home.

"I have secured our state and supported the rule of law. If confirmed as the 8th Secretary, that is the same approach I will take to leading the Department of Homeland Security.

"As we face the evolving threats of the 21st century, the mission and success of DHS is more critical than ever. We must be vigilant, proactive, and innovative to protect the homeland. The challenges before us are significant. We must secure our borders against illegal trafficking and immigration.

"And we must safeguard our critical infrastructure against cyberattacks, respond to natural disasters, and combat terrorism," she pointed out.

"I firmly believe that we can meet these challenges head-on with resolve, innovation, and collaboration with Federal and state partners. And Senators, I want your input.

"Border security must remain a top priority. As a nation, we have the right and responsibility to secure our borders against those who would do us harm. And we must create a fair and lawful immigration system that is efficient and effective and that reflects our values.

"President Trump was elected with a clear mandate to achieve this mission. Two thirds of Americans support his immigration and border policies, including the majority of Hispanic Americans. I was the first Governor to send National Guard troops to Texas when they were being overwhelmed by an unprecedented border crisis.

"If confirmed as Secretary, I will ensure that our exceptional, extraordinary Border Patrol agents have ALL the tools, resources, and support they need to carry out their mission effectively.

"The same is true of my commitment to the outstanding men and women of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They are responsible for apprehending, detaining, and deporting illegal immigrants. Getting criminal aliens off the streets and out of the country will help make American communities safe again. The bravery and dedication of the Border Patrol and ICE are unmatched, and I will restore dignity to their work," she concluded. (end)

