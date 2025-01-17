Vac-Con Expands Network With New Dealer In Georgia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vac-Con, Inc. a leading of high-quality vacuum and hydro excavation equipment, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Carolina Environmental Systems, Inc. (C.E.S) as its newest authorized dealer in the state of Georgia.

This collaboration marks a significant expansion of Vac-Con's reach and provides Georgia-based customers with enhanced access to the company's innovative equipment solutions. As the new authorized dealer, C.E.S will offer Vac-Con's comprehensive range of hydro excavation and vacuum trucks, known for their superior performance and reliability.

"We are proud to partner with Carolina Environmental Systems," said Todd Masley, President at Vac-Con. "Their deep industry knowledge and commitment to excellent customer service align perfectly with our values. This partnership allows us to better serve our Georgia customers by providing local support and expertise through a trusted dealer."

Carolina Environmental Systems, a well-respected name in the environmental services sector, brings a wealth of experience and a solid reputation for delivering top-notch equipment solutions and exceptional customer service. Their addition to the Vac-Con dealer network will enhance the availability and support of Vac-Con's products, including its advanced hydro excavation and vacuum technologies.

"We are eager to represent Vac-Con and bring their industry-leading equipment to Georgia," said Maxwell Taylor, President at Carolina Environmental Systems. "Our team is dedicated to delivering the highest quality service and support, and we look forward to helping our customers discover the benefits of Vac-Con's state-of-the-art equipment."

Vac-Con's equipment is renowned for its durability and efficiency, making it ideal for a range of applications, including utility and municipal work, construction, and environmental management. With this new partnership, Georgia's industries can now access these advanced solutions with the added convenience of local support and expertise.

For more information about Vac-Con equipment or to contact Carolina Environmental Systems, please visit or call 678-905-1861.

About Carolina Environmental Systems, Inc. (C.E.S)

Carolina Environmental Systems, Inc. is a trusted dealer of environmental and industrial equipment, known for its exceptional service and expertise. Serving the state of Georgia, C.E.S offers a wide range of equipment solutions tailored to meet the needs of various industries, including construction, utilities, and municipal operations.

About Vac-Con®

Vac-Con, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of vacuum and hydro excavation equipment, providing innovative solutions for the environmental and municipal industries. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Vac-Con continues to set industry standards with its advanced technology and reliable performance.

About Holden Industries, Inc.

Holden Industries, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. As the parent organization of a group of diversified manufacturing companies, Holden is dedicated to profitable growth through capital efficient reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. Holden strives to continuously improve the operational performance of all disciplines with its principle focus of identifying the needs of its customers and developing innovative and cost-effective products and services to meet those needs. For more information, visit .



Vac-Con is a tradename of Holden Industries, Inc.

CONTACT: Christopher Smith, [email protected]

SOURCE Vac-Con, Inc.

