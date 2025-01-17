Double Zipline Chances At Anime Park Nijigen No Mori During“Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2024 In Winter”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo opportunities abound in front of the "life-sized" monster

Thrilling ziplines shoot straight into Godzilla's mouth

Godzilla backpack, exclusive to Nijigen no Mori

From January 21st, "Premium Ticket" holders can enjoy both zipline courses at "Godzilla Interception Operation"

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anime park "Nijigen no Mori", located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Japan, has announced additional content for its popular attraction“Godzilla Interception Operation” during the winter festival,“Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2024 in Winter”. This festival itself, held from Saturday, December 14th, 2024 to Sunday, February 23rd, 2025, promises Godzilla fans from around the world the chance to further enjoy the world of Godzilla and Japanese culture, with three bonus games available for customers who have purchased the“Premium Ticket”. Visitors can enjoy the "Archery Challenge", based on the story of the Godzilla Interception Operation mission; the "Tosenkyo Challenge", based on a traditional Japanese fan-tossing game; the "Kendama Challenge", a ball-tossing game; and the new "Otedama Challenge", based on a Japanese beanbag-tossing game from ancient times.

Beginning Tuesday, January 21st, the event will be further upgraded - visitors will be able to enjoy both zipline courses at Godzilla Interception Operation, the“Body Surveillance Course”, which glides past the massive "life-sized" Godzilla, and the“Internal Surveillance Course”, which zips people straight into its gaping mouth. Normally limited to one or the other, this winter upgrade promises double the fun for Godzilla and kaiju fans around the world.

■Overview: Bonus Content for "Awaji GODZILLA Festival 2024 in Winter"

Event Duration: Tuesday, January 21st – Sunday, February 23rd, 2025

Details: During this period, customers who have purchased a Premium Ticket will be able to enjoy both zipline courses. (Weight limit for the zipline is between 25 and 110 kg.)

Eligibility: Only Premium Ticket holders may participate.

Merchandise: The "Premium Ticket" includes the Nijigen no Mori original Godzilla backpack.

Homepage:

■Overview: Godzilla Interception Operation

Godzilla Interception Operation is a unique attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori, themed around a "life-sized" statue measuring 120 meters in length of Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island. Visitors join an organization known as the National Awaji Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster (NIGOD) and take on missions to subdue the monster with a zipline plunging right into the monster's jaws, and blasting away dangerous Godzilla cells in a shooting game.

The attraction features the world's first permanent Godzilla museum, as well as "Kaiju no Mori", an indoor area for young children to enjoy free play with around 50 different kinds of kaiju soft plastic models. There is also a range of NIGOD merchandise and special Godzilla-themed food and drink available for purchase. Find the world's largest Godzilla making landfall on Awaji Island!

An extensive range of Godzilla merchandise is also on offer at Godzilla Interception Operation, many of which are original designs found exclusively at Nijigen no Mori. Visitors will also find plenty of souvenirs, including drinking glasses, figurines, and snacks.

■Reference: Godzilla-themed Room "Monster Land" at Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°

To mark Godzilla's 70th anniversary, luxury villa "Grand Chariot Hokutoshichisei 135°" has unveiled "Monster Land", a room featuring a cast of famous monsters that have appeared in Godzilla movies over the past several decades. The interior features tapestries and other furnishings depicting past iterations of Godzilla and other popular monsters from the franchise, as well as a glimpse of a life-size Godzilla through the window. Special techniques applied creating the images means they take on a different appearance depending on lighting, giving the room distinct atmospheres during day and night. This room is designed to entertain guests throughout their stay. Those who find all the monsters hidden inside the room are granted the chance to take on a special mission and obtain exclusive bonus items.

For details:

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.

