Below-Average Student Lands Jobs With Meta, Google. Here's How He Did It

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Andrew Yeung, a former employee of tech giants Meta and Google, described himself as a“below-average student” who struggled to score well at both school and university levels.

Yeung, who now runs a tech events company, Fibe, and writes for Business Insider, shared how he turned his academic struggles into a successful career by adopting unconventional strategies.

The techie shared his struggles with mathematics, English, and science in both school and college, saying he lacked charisma, confidence, and extraordinary intelligence.

After months of unsuccessfully applying for jobs, Yeung said he was determined to make a change and had decided to seek alternative methods to achieve his goals.

Here's the unconventional path Andrew Yeung took to change his life:

Yeung sought innovative ways to overcome obstacles and tried four key strategies to secure leadership roles at Google and Meta.



Another of Andrew Yeung's focuses was speed . By responding to an email within 10 seconds, he said he landed an internship with the CEO of a company with over 20,000 employees. At Facebook and Google , his swift responses made him the first to take on new projects. Yeung said he even stayed in touch with hiring managers after being rejected and referred them to other candidates. That's how he secured his first job after graduation, using a year-long relationship with a manager who had initially rejected him.

He chose to create his own opportunities by organising private dinners with executives instead of trying to attend others' events.He created his own platform to share ideas and collaborated with industry leaders, flipping the traditional power dynamic.

“I see myself as an average person who isn't particularly gifted,” he said in his Business Insider article,“but I've managed to find success by discovering the unfair advantages uniquely suited to me.”