HMC Launches Qatar's First Frozen Packed Red Blood Cell Service

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Department of Laboratory and Pathology (DLMP), Division of Transfusion Medicine has launched Qatar's first Frozen Packed Red Blood Cell (PRBC) service.

This pioneering initiative represents a monumental advancement in ensuring the availability of life-saving blood products for patients with rare blood types and those requiring specialized transfusions.

Frozen Packed Red Blood Cells (PRBCs) are a special type of blood product used in transfusions. Blood has liquid (plasma) and solid (cells) parts. PRBCs are mostly red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout the body using a protein called hemoglobin.



To make frozen PRBCs, most of the plasma and other parts of the blood are removed, leaving a concentrated amount of red blood cells. These cells are then mixed with a special substance to protect them during freezing and stored at very low temperatures for up to 30 years. This keeps the cells working properly until they are thawed and used. Before use, these frozen units are thawed at 37°C, and the glycerol is carefully removed to make them safe for transfusion.

Dr. Einas Al Kuwari, Chair of the DLMP said the launch of the service marks a significant step forward in patient safety and care.

“By enabling long-term storage of rare and essential blood types, the frozen PRBC service ensures that life-saving transfusions are always available to those in need,” Dr. Al Kuwari said,“The successful launch of this service is the result of a collaborative effort.”

“This achievement underscores the department's commitment to excellence and continuous improvement in healthcare services. We are proud to celebrate this milestone, which reinforces Qatar's leadership in advanced medical services and patient safety.

The launch of the service was spearheaded by Transfusion Medicine laboratory team Dr. Sara Adel Salim, Head of Transfusion Medicine; Dr. Aysha Ibrahim Al Malki, Executive Director of Transfusion Medicine and Head of Hemovigilance and Dr. Saloua Al Himissi, Head of Qatar National Blood Donation Center.

Frozen PRBCs are essential in several scenarios:

. Rare Blood Types: For patients with rare phenotypes like Rh-null or Bombay blood groups.

. Patients with Rare Antibodies: For individuals who cannot receive standard PRBC units due to the risk of severe hemolytic reactions.

. Stockpiling Critical Blood Types: Such as O-negative blood, often needed in emergencies.

. Autologous Transfusions: When patients donate their own blood for future use, ensuring compatibility.