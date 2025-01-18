Environment Minister Inspects Research Vessel Janan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: As part of the ongoing efforts to support scientific research and enhance cooperation between national institutions, of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Subaie conducted an inspection visit of Janan Research Vessel.

During the visit, the Minister listened to a detailed presentation about the ship's capabilities and its important role in the field of marine research in the region.



Amir to visit Damascus; Qatar reiterates support for Syria's unity

MoECC announces soft opening of Motorhome Beach in Sealine Prime Minister holds phone call with UAE Foreign Minister

Read Also

The presentation included an explanation of the ship's modern field equipment, such as advanced equipment for measuring the physical and chemical properties of marine water and soil, as well as techniques used to study marine biodiversity.