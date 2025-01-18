Environment Minister Inspects Research Vessel Janan
1/18/2025 3:04:28 AM
Doha, Qatar: As part of the ongoing efforts to support scientific research and enhance cooperation between national institutions, Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Subaie conducted an inspection visit of Janan Research Vessel.
During the visit, the Minister listened to a detailed presentation about the ship's capabilities and its important role in the field of marine research in the region.
The presentation included an explanation of the ship's modern field equipment, such as advanced equipment for measuring the physical and chemical properties of marine water and soil, as well as techniques used to study marine biodiversity.
