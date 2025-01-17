Homecare Homebase Wraps 2024 With Growth, Product Innovation And Industry Leadership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In 2024, HCHB further cemented its position as an leader, supporting 43.8% of home agencies and 38.7% of hospice providers, including five of the top five home health agencies and four of the five largest hospice organizations. Across its customer base, HCHB's powered more than 121 million annual visits for over 4.4 million distinct patients, showcasing its role as the engine behind modern home-based care.

HCHB clients consistently delivered exceptional results, outperforming industry averages in quality measures. Home health agencies using HCHB achieved an average star rating of 3.83, compared to 3.02 for non-HCHB agencies, with 91% of HCHB agencies receiving a rating of 3 stars or higher. In hospice care, HCHB customers averaged 97.63 in quality scores, compared to 91.30 for non-HCHB providers, and 96% of agencies using HCHB scored a rating of 80 or better. These results highlight the tangible benefits of HCHB's technology in improving efficiency and patient outcomes.

HCHB's advocacy efforts played a significant role in influencing the CMS CY 2025 Medicare HH PPS Final Rule. CMS directly referenced HCHB's comment letter and reduced proposed cuts, resulting in an average payment increase of 0.90% for HCHB customers, higher than the national average of 0.5%. The company also ensured its customers were ready for compliance with regulatory updates by incorporating changes to case-mix weights, wage indexes, social determinants of health elements and many more adjustments to its platform.

In 2024, HCHB introduced several new products and enhancements to address key challenges in home-based care.



Medication Kits helped reduce documentation time for hospice agencies by more than 20 minutes per visit.

Patient Visit Reminder, Clinician ETA Notification and Find Shifts streamlined care delivery and staff coordination. In fact, Patient Visit Reminder alone has reduced missed visits nearly 50% through confirmed patient appointments.

Smart Scheduling, now assigning over 500,000 visits monthly, helped agencies optimize staffing by automating nearly 50% of scheduler workflow. Other enhancements included expanding the Personal Care service line to 40 states and adding 20 new interfaces to its interoperability platform, which now features over 400 live interfaces.

HCHB Services also made significant strides in helping customers optimize revenue cycle management and streamline operations, processing at an annual rate of more than 450,000 claims. Additionally, HCHB Services now manages over $750 million in annual net collections on behalf of its customers, enabling agencies to maintain financial stability while focusing on delivering quality care.

Customer collaboration and education continue to be key pillars of success for HCHB. Through its education programs, the company has granted over 39,800 certifications to 28,572 students in 2024, achieving a 95% course completion rate. HCHB involves customers in early access programs to refine product development and in 2024, implemented 17 customer ideas from its Idea Center, a forum for customer networking and support. These suggestions were developed into product updates and releases for billing reports, documentation, analytics and interoperability enhancements.

With this support, agencies using HCHB's solutions achieved a 9% reduction in start-of-care documentation times. Additionally, to foster recognition and growth within the industry, HCHB recognized 27 caregivers with Gold Standard Awards and Home Care Aide Scholarships, applauding their individual contributions to patient care. "2024 was a year of action for Homecare Homebase - action to equip agencies with the tools to succeed, to amplify the challenges they face through advocacy and to deliver meaningful improvements in patient care," said Luke Rutledge, President of Homecare Homebase.

As HCHB looks to 2025, the company remains focused on driving innovation and expanding its reach to serve agencies of all sizes. Plans include continued enhancements to documentation workflows, leveraging emerging technologies like AI to further streamline operations and improve care delivery. HCHB is also committed to strengthening its collaboration with customers, fostering solutions that address the unique needs of a growing and diverse client base. By advancing these efforts, HCHB aims to ensure sustainable growth, empower home-based care providers and maintain its leadership in delivering high-quality solutions for the industry.

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Founded by industry veterans in 1999, Homecare HomebaseSM (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader empowering exceptional home-based care through hosted, cloud-based technology solutions and administrative services. HCHB's customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. HCHB's products and services streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Each year, over 300,000 HCHB users serve approximately one million patients daily, resulting in over 121 million annual visits. Homecare Homebase is a Hearst Health company. For more information, visit hchb

or call us toll-free at 1-866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to guide healthcare organizations by delivering essential intelligence and software that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. Hearst Health has been innovating with care for more than 40 years, with a commitment to making a lasting positive impact on health. The Hearst Health companies - FDB , Homecare Homebas , MCG , MHK , QGenda and Zynx Health - elevate care by informing and empowering participants

across the health journey. To learn more, visit and follow @Hearst Health on LinkedIn .

