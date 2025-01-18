Trump’s inauguration guest list signals priority for ideological ties over US-EU partnership

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to invite European nationalist and far-right leaders to his January 20 inauguration, rather than EU officials or centrist mainstream leaders, suggests he values ideological alliances over a strategic partnership with Europe.



Trump’s transition to the presidency, which strained the US-EU alliance during his first term, is being closely watched in Brussels.



The EU’s newly elected administration, which took office after the June 2024 elections, has worked to restore relations with the US while bracing for potential challenges during Trump’s second term.



Ursula von der Leyen, in a message from her sickbed, emphasized the significance of US-EU relations. “The US is one of our closest partners, and we are committed to strengthening the Transatlantic bond,” she posted on X.



“We look forward to a positive engagement with the incoming US administration, based on our common values and shared interests. In a turbulent world, Europe and the US are stronger together.”



These sentiments were also echoed by European Council President Antonio Costa.

