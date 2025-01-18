ABN corporation celebrates partnership, excellence

(MENAFN) ABN Corporation, the sole distributor of HPCL products in Qatar, organized the HPCL Dealers Meet at the Crowne Plaza Doha – The Business Park.



The event, attended by distinguished representatives from both organizations, served as a vital platform for collaboration and acknowledgment. J K Menon, Chairman of ABN Corporation, opened the evening with a cordial welcome address, followed by a keynote speech by C H Srinivas, Executive Director of HPCL’s Strategic Business Unit – Lubes.



Amjad Mohammed, CEO of HPCL Middle East, shared an in-depth corporate strategy presentation, while a technical session enhanced dealer engagement.



A key moment of the evening was the 'Appreciation Awards,' recognizing the outstanding achievements of top-performing dealers.



The event concluded with a raffle draw and a networking dinner, reaffirming the shared commitment to progress and excellence as the companies move into 2025.

