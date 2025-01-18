Gaza Ceasefire To Begin On Sunday At 8:30Am Local Time: Al Ansari
Doha, Qatar: The ceasefire in Gaza Strip will start at 8:30am local time in Gaza on Sunday, January 19, 2025, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman in Doha.
Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari in a post on X wrote, "As coordinated by the parties to the agreement and the mediators, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin at 8:30am on Sunday, January 19, local time in Gaza."
He further advised the inhabitants to take precaution, exercise the utmost caution, and wait for directions from official sources.
