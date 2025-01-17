Russia, Iran Ink Strategic Partnership Treaty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian signed on Friday at the Kremlin the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, it was officially declared.

Putin during the meeting with the Iranian president described the level of the commercial and economic relations between the two countries as absolutely acceptable, adding that the new treaty would further enhance the mutual cooperation particularly regarding the joint ventures in the sector of nuclear energy.

Pezeshkian for his part affirmed that inking the accord would boost further the bilateral relations, underscoring significance of cooperation with Russia on the regional and international arenas.

The treaty paves the way for a long-term partnership, he said. (end)

