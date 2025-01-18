Investors achieve remarkable profits in Dubai's real estate market

(MENAFN) Real estate investors in Dubai set a new benchmark, earning nearly AED60 billion from re-sales in 2024.



A report published by fäm Properties today revealed that the secondary recorded AED59.7 billion in capital gains last year, accounting for 32 percent of Dubai's record-breaking re-sale value of AED188.1 billion in 2024.



Highlighting the impressive growth and international allure of Dubai's property sector, re-sale profits in 2024 saw a 34 percent increase compared to 2023, marking an extraordinary 1300 percent surge over the past five years. According to DXBinteract data from 136 locations across the emirate, Palm Jumeirah led the way with the highest capital gain of AED6.48 billion.



Other sought-after residential areas, including Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills Estate, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay, ranked among the top ten for annual capital gains.



Jumeirah Village Circle also stood out as the leading area for ready property developer sales in 2024 and ranked second to Dubai Marina in total re-sale transactions.



Firas Al Msaddi (pictured), CEO of fäm Properties, commented: “The substantial capital gains realised by investors underscores the market’s dynamism and the effectiveness of our regulatory framework, managed by an astute government.”

