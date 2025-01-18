Palestinian President Says Ready To Assume 'Full Responsibility' In Gaza
Date
1/18/2025 3:04:29 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said on Friday the Palestinian Authority is ready to assume "full responsibility" in post-war Gaza, in his first statement since the Gaza ceasefire deal was announced.
Read Also
G7 nations announce full support for Gaza ceasefire agreement
PM, Egyptian FM discuss bilateral ties; updates on Gaza, Syria
Prime Minister holds phone call with UAE Foreign Minister
Gaza's destruction in numbers
"The Palestinian government, under president Abbas' directives, has completed all preparations to assume full responsibility in Gaza," including the return of the displaced, providing basic services, crossings management, and reconstruction of the war-torn territory, a presidency statement said.
MENAFN18012025000063011010ID1109103273
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.