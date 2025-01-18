Palestinian President Says Ready To Assume 'Full Responsibility' In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said on Friday the Palestinian Authority is ready to assume "full responsibility" in post-war Gaza, in his first statement since the Gaza ceasefire deal was announced.



G7 nations announce full support for Gaza ceasefire agreement

PM, Egyptian FM discuss bilateral ties; updates on Gaza, Syria

Prime holds phone call with UAE Foreign Minister Gaza's destruction in numbers

Read Also

"The Palestinian government, under president Abbas' directives, has completed all preparations to assume full responsibility in Gaza," including the return of the displaced, providing basic services, crossings management, and reconstruction of the war-torn territory, a presidency statement said.