Bezos’ Rocket Company Blue Origin Joins Spacex In Orbital Launch Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On January 16, 2025, Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket successfully reached orbit on its inaugural flight, marking a significant milestone in the commercial space race.



The 320-foot-tall heavy-lift launch vehicle lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 2:03 a.m. EST, carrying the Blue Ring Pathfinder payload. This achievement positions Blue Origin as a formidable competitor to SpaceX in the orbital launch market.



New Glenn's successful debut flight demonstrates Blue Origin's capability to deliver large payloads to various orbits, including low Earth orbit and geostationary transfer orbit.



The rocket's first stage, powered by seven BE-4 engines, performed as expected. However, Blue Origin failed to recover the booster during its descent, a setback the company plans to address in future launches.



Despite this, CEO Dave Limp expressed pride in reaching orbit on the first attempt. New Glenn's large payload capacity of 45 metric tons to low Earth orbit opens new possibilities for satellite deployment and space exploration.







In addition, the rocket is designed to support Blue Origin's ambitious projects. These include the deployment of Amazon's Project Kuiper satellite constellation and future lunar missions.

Blue Origin's Milestone in Space Exploration

The successful launch also serves as the first of Blue Origin's certification flights for the National Security Space Launch program. This certification is crucial for competing with SpaceX and United Launch Alliance for lucrative government contracts.



Blue Origin's entry into the orbital launch market is expected to increase competition and potentially reduce launch costs. The company has already secured contracts with NASA, commercial satellite operators, and its sister company Amazon.



As Blue Origin refines its technology and aims for booster recovery in future launches, the space industry landscape continues to evolve. This marks a significant step forward in space exploration.



In short, this development signals a new era of commercial space exploration and satellite deployment. It holds potential impacts on global communications, Earth observation, and space-based research.

MENAFN17012025007421016031ID1109100672