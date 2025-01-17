(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 16th, 2025, Chainwire

Recently, despite the pressure due to the appeal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, XRP has shown strength, with sentiment reaching new highs. Multiple positive factors have driven XRP's price to soar, and analysts are optimistic about its prospects, predicting a potential breakthrough of the $5 milestone. In this regard, BYDFi has consistently retained its position as the go-to trading platform for XRP investors, thanks to its robust user base and superior trading matching system.

On January 15, 2025, the SEC formally filed an appeal with the Second Circuit Court to overturn Judge Analisa Torres' July 2023 ruling. The SEC argues that Ripple's sale of XRP to retail investors qualifies as an unregistered securities offering. Using the Howey Test, the SEC claims Ripple's promotional activities created profit expectations, thus constituting an investment contract.

Ripple's Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty responded:

This legal battle, ongoing since December 2020, remains one of the most closely followed developments in the crypto industry.

Despite the SEC's appeal, XRP's market performance has remained unshaken, exhibiting a strong bullish trend. As of now, XRP is priced at $3.2657, marking a 7-year high. Its 24-hour trading volume has surged to nearly $25 billion, with a total market capitalization of $187.485 billion, surpassing USDT and ranking third globally among cryptocurrencies.

Technical analysis indicates that XRP has broken past key resistance levels, with bulls firmly in control. In a favorable macroeconomic environment, XRP is expected to challenge the $5 target in the near term.

XRP's global search popularity has surpassed Bitcoin on Google, reflecting heightened market interest. This suggests investors may be shifting capital from Bitcoin to XRP, further fueling optimism.

Data from analytics firm Santiment shows a continuous increase in whale interest in XRP. Since November 12, addresses holding 1 to 10 million XRP have added 1.4 billion tokens, worth over $3.8 billion. Even during price consolidations following early 2024 highs, whales maintained their accumulation behavior signaling that XRP's appeal to institutional and large-scale investors is steadily increasing.

XRP's strong performance is not only attributed to positive legal developments but also its expanding ecosystem. The potential approval of an XRP spot ETF is a core driver of market optimism. According to a JPMorgan report, an approved ETF could attract $4 billion to $8 billion in net new assets.

