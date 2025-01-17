Biomednewsbreaks Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) CEO Featured Guest On Latest Episode Of Biomedwire Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Scinai Immunotherapeutics

(NASDAQ: SCNI) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological products and on providing contract development and organization (“CDMO”) services through its Scinai Bioservices business unit, is spotlighted in this week's episode of The BioMedWire Podcast. During the episode, Scinai Immunotherapeutics CEO Amir Reichman talks with host Carmel Fisher

about SCNI's business model as well as entities and experts the company works closely with. The BioMedWire Podcast features fast-paced interviews with experts guiding the next wave of pharmaceutical and biotech innovation.

“In the end, we went for a derisking strategy where our molecular targets are molecular targets that have been already approached by other manufacturers that developed and designed antibodies against them,” said Scinai Immunotherapeutics CEO Amir Reichman during the podcast.“We, together with many consulting firms, looked at these targets and found that there are significant patient populations that are undertreated. So, we thought, let's take another category of antibodies and take advantage of their physical and chemical attributes in order to develop a product that would be a bio better. It will still focus on the same molecular targets, same mechanism of action and same disease, but in a way that will allow us to open the door for biological treatments for those patients who cannot benefit from them today.”

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.



Scinai Immunotherapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units: one focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological therapeutic products beginning with an innovative, derisked pipeline of nanosized VHH antibodies (NanoAbs) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs, and the other a boutique contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) providing biological drug development, analytical methods development, clinical cGMP manufacturing, and preclinical and clinical trial design and execution services to early-stage biotech drug-development companies. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

