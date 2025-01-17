Coinex Charity 2024 Annual Review: Bridge To Hope Impact

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2024, CoinEx Charity marked a pivotal moment in its journey with a significant brand upgrade, unveiling its new theme, "Bridge to Hope." This transformative initiative seeks to leverage technological innovation in charitable activities, creating meaningful connections between those in need and essential social resources. Guided by three core principles-connection, collaboration, and sustainable development-"Bridge to Hope" embodies the organization's mission to convey care and support while fostering transformative change across the globe.

As part of its commitment to addressing critical social challenges, the program has conducted over 50 public welfare activities across 40 countries and regions, directly engaging more than 50,000 people while reaching a broader audience of over 100 million.

Transforming Lives Through Technology and Education









A cornerstone of CoinEx Charity's "Bridge to Hope" initiative is its commitment to integrating technology into its charitable efforts. By harnessing technological advancements, CoinEx Charity has enhanced its ability to address global educational disparities, ensuring that underserved communities gain access to essential resources. One such way in which CoinEx Charity has used technology to address global needs is the launch of the Starlink program.

The Starlink Program is a flagship project of CoinEx Charity's“Bridget to Hope” initiative. It aims to bridge the digital divide by providing high-speed satellite internet to remote areas. This project empowers communities by improving access to education, economic opportunities, essential government services, and even crypto adoption.

Throughout 2024, CoinEx Charity deployed Starlink units to three different areas in the Philippines; for instance, the deployment of the Starlink satellite internet in EB Magalona, a rural municipality, is the first of the deployment. Through the Starlink program, CoinEx Charity provided high-speed internet access to improve education, business opportunities, and access to essential services. This groundbreaking initiative, part of the organization's broader goal to bridge the digital divide, highlighted the transformative power of technology in creating opportunities and improving lives. The Starlink program is an initiative of“The Bridge to Hope” program.

By bridging the digital divide, CoinEx Charity has empowered communities with high-speed internet, enabling access to online education, digital resources, and economic opportunities.

Throughout the year, the "Bridge to Hope" program supported over 50 global public welfare activities across 40 countries, with a cumulative offline participation of more than 50,000 individuals and a total exposure exceeding 100 million people. These efforts have significantly improved living conditions and expanded educational access in underserved regions. Initiatives such as the "Wall of Dreams" project in Thailand and art competitions in the Philippines illustrate how technology can be a catalyst for creativity and personal growth.

CoinEx Charity's emphasis on technological integration extends beyond education. It reflects a broader vision of leveraging innovation to build bridges of hope, ensuring that no community is left behind in the pursuit of progress.

Beyond infrastructure, CoinEx Charity has worked to increase awareness of blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies, fostering digital literacy and economic inclusion. By combining technical innovation with humanitarian efforts, CoinEx is redefining corporate social responsibility in the digital age.

Humanitarian Aid in Times of Crisis









CoinEx Charity has also proven to be a dependable source of support during humanitarian crises. When severe floods ravaged Bangladesh in 2024, displacing thousands of families, CoinEx Charity stepped in with emergency aid. Partnering with local organizations, it delivered food, drinking water, medicines, and hygiene products to over 200 affected families. This swift response not only alleviated immediate hardships but also reinforced community resilience during a challenging time.

Similarly, in Thailand, CoinEx Charity collaborated with Chulalongkorn University to provide flood relief. The organization funded and distributed essential supplies, ensuring affected populations could access food and clean water. These efforts extended CoinEx's global commitment to disaster relief, which complements its broader mission of fostering social equity.

These examples are just two among many where CoinEx Charity responded to urgent humanitarian needs. Each initiative reflected the organization's guiding principle: to ensure that no one is left behind in the face of adversity.

Supporting Children with Special Needs









CoinEx Charity's commitment to inclusivity was evident in its work with children with special needs. In Tbilisi, Georgia, the organization partnered with the First Step Center to provide resources such as gymnastics mats, books, drawing kits, and toys designed to promote physical and emotional well-being. This initiative emphasized the importance of giving every child a chance to thrive, regardless of their circumstances.

The program also encouraged community participation, with notable figures like UFC fighter Liana Jojua engaging with children in creative activities. By auctioning artwork created by the children, CoinEx raised funds to sustain and expand the center's efforts, leaving a legacy of hope and empowerment.

Milestones and Social Impact

CoinEx Charity's impact this year extends beyond numbers, yet the figures are impressive: 50+ global public welfare activities, over 40 countries and regions covered, 50,000+ offline participants, and an online exposure exceeding 100 million. These statistics demonstrate the organization's far-reaching influence, but the true measure of its success lies in the lives transformed. From providing educational tools to empowering communities in crisis, CoinEx Charity has consistently championed the causes of equality, opportunity, and compassion.

Gratitude to Supporters

None of these achievements would have been possible without the unwavering support of CoinEx Charity's partners, volunteers, and community members. Their dedication has been instrumental in the success of“Bridge to Hope,” enabling the organization to execute its initiatives with precision and purpose. CoinEx Charity extends its deepest appreciation to these allies, recognizing their critical role in turning vision into reality.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for the Future

As CoinEx Charity looks to the future, the organization remains committed to expanding the“Bridge to Hope” program. Plans include launching new educational initiatives, extending technological support to underserved regions, and increasing disaster preparedness efforts to respond more effectively to global crises. CoinEx also aims to deepen its partnerships with local organizations, ensuring its work remains community-focused and sustainable.

Furthermore, CoinEx Charity will continue to leverage technology to address social challenges and improve lives globally.

This approach aligns with its mission of“making the world a better place,” setting a standard for corporate philanthropy in the digital era.

Conclusion

The past year has been a testament to the transformative power of collective action. Through the“Bridge to Hope” program, CoinEx Charity has not only alleviated isolated areas people immediate hardships but also laid the groundwork for a brighter, more equitable future. With the continued support of its partners and communities, the organization is poised to scale new heights in the coming years, proving that hope, when bridged with action, can change the world.

About CoinEx Charity

CoinEx Charity established in 2022, the non-profit organization of the global leading cryptocurrency platform CoinEx ecosystem, has been dedicated to making a difference in the world since its inception. With its mission,“Making the world a better place”, CoinEx Charity has been actively involved in various charitable activities around the globe, focusing on improving education, alleviating poverty, providing disaster relief and empowering communities.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services,including spot and futures trading, margin trading, swap, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions.Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

