Mohit Bhatnagar, MD, Peak XV Partners Spoke On How AI Can Help Reimagine Companies At India Digital Summit 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 16, 2025 – "India has a twin-engine market, with domestic consumption and global software opportunities. Domestic consumption is limited to the top 25 cities, but there is a growing demand in the next 250 cities. AI can help reimagine companies and unlock new opportunities in domestic consumption," said Mr. Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director, Peak XV Partners, during a session at the 19th India Digital Summit today. The two-day summit is being organized by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, supported by Digital India, Skill India and Make in India.



"The world cannot solve India's unique problems, such as education and healthcare challenges. Indian startup founders need to address these issues using technology and AI. This will help serve millions of underserved people across India," Mr. Bhatnagar added.



"The true potential of AI in India lies not just in its ability to innovate but in its power to solve uniquely Indian challenges. By leveraging AI to lower costs and enhance accessibility, startups can redefine education, healthcare, and financial services for millions, enabling India's vast talent pool to transform domestic consumption into a global benchmark for inclusive growth," he said.



"India has become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with 800 million connected broadband users and 110 unicorns. The ecosystem is growing faster, producing highly valuable startups, and is poised to become a hub for innovation," Mr. Bhatnagar commented.



About Internet and Mobile Association of India



The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body with more than 600 members, including Indian and multinational corporations, as well as startups. IAMAI has been instrumental in shaping India's digital economy. IAMAI advocates free and fair competition, and progressive and enabling laws for businesses as well as for consumers. The overarching objective of IAMAI is to ensure the progress of the internet and the digital economy. Its major areas of activities are public policy and advocacy, business to business conferences, research, promotion of startups and promotion of consumer trust and safety.

