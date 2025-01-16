AGCO ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 16, 2025

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO ), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share to be paid on March 14, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business February 14, 2025.

About AGCO

