Inventhelp Inventor Develops Device To Support Crown Molding (RKH-679)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a general contractor and I needed a better way to support crown molding or chair rail molding during the installation process," said an inventor, from Chesapeake,

Va., "so I invented the J - HAWK. My design eliminates the need for help, and it prevents the molding from shifting or moving."

The patent-pending invention provides a device to aid in helping one person hold crown molding or chair rail molding. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. It also eliminates the need to penetrate nails into wall or ceiling surfaces on a temporary basis. As a result, it increases efficiency and accuracy. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for building construction workers/contractors, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-679, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

