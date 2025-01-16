Reserve Cup Miami Announces Team Captains: Derek Jeter And Andrew Schulz To Lead Teams In 3-Day Padel Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayne Boich , Founder of the Reserve Cup, along with Honorary Chairman and Co-Captain Jimmy Butler , are thrilled to welcome back 5x World Series Champion and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter , alongside famed comedian and padel enthusiast Andrew Schulz , as the official team captains for the Reserve Cup Miami 2025 . Taking place from January 23–25 at Reserve Miami Seaplane , this eagerly awaited event kicks off the expanded Reserve Cup Series , which will travel to two additional cities later this year.

The weekend will bring together 16 of the world's top-ranked padel players, including Arturo Coello, Agustin Tapia, Juan Lebron, Federico Chingotto, and Alejandro Galan. Divided into two teams captained by Derek Jeter and Andrew Schulz, these elite athletes will compete in a thrilling series of matches over three days for the coveted Reserve Cup trophy. This event is one of three tournaments in the Reserve Cup series, which features an unprecedented $1.7 million prize pool -the largest in padel series history.

Wayne Boich expressed his excitement about the upcoming event: "Having Derek and Andrew as captains highlights the unique blend of sports and entertainment that Reserve Cup offers. We're excited to see them bring their best to the padel court and lead the best players in the world."

Jeter , returning for his second year as Reserve Cup team captain, will bring his legendary competitive spirit to the court, determined to guide his team to victory. "I'm honored to return and lead my team once again in the Reserve Cup," said Jeter . "Padel has become an exciting sport to be part of, and this event continues to showcase the best of what the game has to offer. I'm also proud to see how Reserve positively impacts the communities it serves, and I'm grateful that my Turn 2 Foundation benefits from this incredible event."

On the other side, Andrew Schulz , known for his bold comedic style and competitive spirit, will captain the opposing team. A star in the world of standup comedy and entertainment, Schulz's combination of humor and passion for padel will add a unique twist to the competition, promising an exciting and unpredictable match-up. "The Reserve Cup is all about high-level competition and high-energy entertainment, and I'm here to deliver both," said Schulz . "While Jeter may have 5 World Series rings, I am going home with the Reserve Cup."

Off the court, guests will enjoy access to exclusive VIP experiences, world-class dining, and live entertainment throughout the weekend. The Reserve Club, a luxurious private lounge with prime court views, will offer a curated culinary experience by Major Food Group. Attendees can also indulge in a variety of offerings from local favorites like Pura Vida Miami, Big Face Coffee, and Spicy Hospitality's latest concept, The Joyce.

Adding to the prestige, Reserve Cup proudly welcomes UBS as the Official Wealth Management Partner, a global brand synonymous with leadership and excellence. As a platinum partner, UBS will enjoy exclusive opportunities to engage with our players and guests and deliver memorable experiences, further enhancing the impact of their sponsorship.

We are excited to announce that Moncayo Ocean Club , an exclusive luxury destination and premier residential community spanning over 1,100 acres of stunning natural beauty along Puerto Rico's Eastern Seacoast, is joining the prestigious roster of Reserve Cup Miami sponsors. This collaboration also includes Motorola , whose motorola razr+ was previously unveiled as the Official Smartphone Partner. These strategic partnerships represent a powerful endorsement of our vision and provide invaluable support to elevate the Reserve Cup experience to new heights.

Additionally, we are pleased to welcome Douglas Elliman , a renowned real estate brokerage, and Uber , the official ride and delivery partner. Their support further strengthens the event's stature and reflects a shared commitment to excellence in the luxury real estate and lifestyle sectors.

These collaborations underscore the exclusive nature of Reserve offerings and its alignment with the world's most distinguished brands, enhancing the overall experience and elevating the event to an unprecedented level of sophistication.

Tickets, including daily and three-day passes,

are on sale now via Universe. To secure yours, visit .

For more information, please visit .

About Reserve : Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Wayne Boich, Reserve has emerged as the foremost luxury lifestyle padel brand in the United States. Established in 2023, Reserve was born out of a passion for the sport and a commitment to showcasing the dynamic world of padel across multiple verticals. The brand's services encompass the development of premier padel clubs, cultivating strategic partnerships, hosting pop-ups and elite exhibitions across the country, and organizing exclusive events like the annual "Reserve Cup," which offers fans the opportunity to see world-class padel players in action firsthand. In addition to its focus on high-end experiences, Reserve also specializes in expert court construction, installation, and maintenance-catering to everything from private residences to large-scale corporate projects. With a dedication to elevating the sport and expanding its reach, Reserve is redefining the landscape of padel in the U.S.

About UBS : UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per fourth quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

About MONCAYO Ocean Club: Moncayo Puerto Rico is an extraordinary private residential community spanning 1,100 acres of stunning natural landscape along Puerto Rico's Eastern Seacoast. Residents will indulge in a Mackenzie & Ebert-designed championship golf course with no tee times, alongside a state-of-the-art Athletic & Racquet Club and a private marina for water sports and recreation. A 100-acre organic farm provides the finest farm-to-table dining experiences, while premium leisure offerings ensure every moment is tailored to the highest standards of luxury. Designed to cultivate wellness, relaxation, and a refined lifestyle, the Moncayo Ocean Club is a true private retreat, where every detail elevates the art of living.

PRESS CONTACT:

Camille Muratore

VP, Alchemy Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE Reserve Padel

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED