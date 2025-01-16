Airslate And Thunder Partner To Redefine The Salesforce Experience With Smarter Document Workflow Automation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- John Midtbo, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at airSlateBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- airSlate, a global leader in document workflow and eSignature solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Thunder, a leading Salesforce consultancy specializing in business transformation and human-centered adoption.Through this partnership, businesses gain access to airSlate's no-code platform to automate every stage of their document workflows, guided by Thunder's proven approach to Salesforce implementation.Together, airSlate and Thunder will address some of the most pressing challenges preventing Salesforce teams from operating as a modern enterprise, such as overly complex workflows, time-consuming document processes, and a reliance on costly, point solutions.At the center of this partnership is airSlate's flagship product , WorkFlow-a platform that helps teams eliminate vendor sprawl and streamline operations by combining eSignature, no-code workflow automation, document generation, PDF editing, web forms, and contract negotiation into one user-friendly solution. Powered by no-code robotic process automation (RPA) bots, WorkFlow seamlessly integrates with hundreds of business platforms, empowering anyone to automate tedious, manual tasks-like document creation, data entry, and approvals-with workflows that are configurable in minutes.For businesses, the airSlate and Thunder partnership provides integrated solutions that simplify operations, deliver faster returns on investment, and maximize their capabilities within Salesforce.“Our clients are always looking for the most effective time-to-value solutions on the Salesforce platform, and document generation, document workflow, and e-signature are nearly universal requirements,” said Alex Lorenc, Delivery Director - Revenue Cloud at Thunder.“airSlate's ease of use and flexibility allow us to offer more value than ever to our prospects and clients.”“Every business leader, regardless of industry, is under increasing pressure to get efficiency up, get costs down, and move faster with innovation to meet ever-rising customer demands,” said John Midtbo, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at airSlate.“With the combination of Thunder's Salesforce expertise and airSlate's all-in-one capabilities, we're not only equipping clients to streamline business document processes and consolidate their IT spend-but to reimagine how they thrive in a digital-first landscape.”For airSlate, this partnership represents a significant opportunity to expand its presence within the Salesforce ecosystem.Founded by Carter Wigell-a veteran of Salesforce and one of its earliest employees-Thunder is backed three times by Salesforce Ventures and recently earned recognition with the 2024 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award.The firm's focus on helping clients love Salesforce forever through industry-leading expertise in CRM implementation, business consulting, and human-centered activation has been the driving force behind Thunder's rise as a trusted consultancy in industries such as high-tech, travel and hospitality, manufacturing, and media.Sharing more about the partnership with Thunder, Midtbo said,“This is a pivotal moment for airSlate as we continue to invest more in our Salesforce offerings. Thunder's position as a prominent consultancy gives us the opportunity to showcase the full potential of airSlate's platform across industries, and we look forward to working together to transform Salesforce into a force multiplier of our shared clients.”For more information on airSlate, visit:For more information on Thunder, visit:About airSlateairSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller, signNow, USLegal, DocHub and Instapage make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures and GSquared.About ThunderThunder is a Salesforce consulting and implementation partner, proudly backed by Salesforce Ventures. Built by early employees at Salesforce and seasoned Salesforce professionals, Thunder offers services from strategy and design to execution and activation - across multiple clouds on the Salesforce platform. The customer-obsessed, partner-enabled company's mission to make customers love Salesforce, forever.

