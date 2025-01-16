State Of The Florists Industry In The U.S., 2024 Edition
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State of the Industry: Florists in the U.S. (18th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "State of the Industry" reports are concise, yet detailed studies filled with priceless data, forecasts, and objective analysis. The 18th edition of our Florists industry report contains timely and accurate industry statistics, forecasts to help plan, and objective analysis. The annual report, published in September 2024, features historical, current, and future trends covering the 2010-2028 period.
It is an essential resource for the Florists industry covering the most important topics, including detailed data on retail florist sales in the U.S. and by state; product sales; holiday and non-holiday sales; the number of florists in the U.S. and by state; average sales per florist; producer and consumer price trends; the demographic profile of florist customers; floriculture spending; and foreign trade of cut flowers and plants.
Utilizing various sources and primary research, the report also analyzes key developments shaping the industry, such as the shift to younger flower purchasers; personalization trends; the rising popularity of sustainable and earth-friendly floral products; surging online and e-commerce sales; the growing use of social media, and the lingering effects of the pandemic.
Report Benefits:
Valuable Data Insightful Analysis Forecasts to Help Plan Save Time and Money Reasonably Priced
Key Topics Covered:
Written Analysis
Drivers of Industry Growth Organic Flowers and Greener Practices Boost Demand Successful Marketing Strategies to Battle Competition and Attract Younger Consumers Social Media Has Become a Vital Marketing Tool Florist Sales Trends Product-by-Product Sales Analysis Seasonal and Non-Holiday Sales Trends Number and Location of Florists Average Sales Per Florist Price Trends for Florists and Flowers Demographic Profile ofFlorist Customers Imports and Exports of Cut Flowers and Plants Economic Trends and the Impact of the Pandemic
Statistical Tables
Retail Florist Sales in the U.S., 2010-2028 Retail Florist Sales in the U.S., by State, 2023 Retail Florist Sales in the U.S., by Product Type, 2022, 2023, and 2028 Distribution of Florist Sales in the U.S., by Holiday Occasion, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2028 Distribution of Florist Sales in the U.S., by Non-Holiday Occasion, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2028 Number of Retail Florists in the U.S., 2010-2028 Number of Retail Florists in the U.S., by State, 2023 Average Sales Per Retail Florist in the U.S., 2010-2028 Average Sales Per Retail Florist in the U.S., by State, 2023 Producer Price Trends for Retail Florists in the U.S., 2010-2028 U.S. Consumer Price Trends for Flowers and Indoor Plants, 2010-2028 Demographic Profile of Florist Customers, 2023 and 2028 Average Annual Household Expenditures on Fresh Flowers and Indoor Plants, by Detailed Demographic Characteristics, 2023 and 2028 Retail Sales of Floriculture Products in the U.S., 2010-2028 Per Capita Spending on Floriculture Products in the U.S., 2010-2028 U.S. Imports and Exports of Cut Flowers and Plants, 2010-2028 U.S. Imports of Cut Flowers and Plants, by Top 10 Import Countries, 2022 and 2023 U.S. Exports of Cut Flowers and Plants, by Top 10 Export Countries, 2022 and 2023
Graphs
Retail Florist Sales in the U.S., 2018-2028 Number of Retail Florists in the U.S., 2018-2028 Retail Sales of Floriculture Products in the U.S., 2018-2028
