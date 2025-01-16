Cell Culture Market Grows As Biotechnology Companies Invest Heavily In Drug Development CAGR Of 10.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global cell culture size accounted for $16,107.7 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $36,926.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9%.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently said“Cell Culture Market by Product, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020–2027," the global cell culture market accounted for $16,107.7 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $36,926.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027. Increased awareness of the use of cell culture and research and financial growth related to research and growth in cancer-related research are major global cell culture market trends.♦ Request Sample Copy of Report -COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Pre & Post) -.The Covid-19 outbreak has increased the demand for cell culture products to understand the disease and develop therapeutic interventions..Moreover, cell culture offers an opportunity to understand lung disease mechanisms at a cellular level and target pathogenic processes. This has increased the demand for cell culture products.To provide a thorough analysis of the market, the global cell culture market is divided into segments based on product, application, end users, and location. The market is segmented into tools and consumables based on product. Bioreactors, cell culture vessels, cell culture storage apparatus, and cell culture auxiliary instruments make up the remainder of the instruments section. The consumables market is further broken down into sera, media, reagents, and bioreactor peripherals.The market is divided into stem cell technology, cancer research, drug creation and screening, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, and other categories based on application. It is broken down into research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, and academic institutions based on end users. The size of the cell culture industry is examined regionally in North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the United.♦ Procure Complete Report (220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @/purchase-optionsImportant Key Market Players Are -.Becton, Dickinson and Company.Corning Incorporated.Eppendorf.Sartorius AG.Merck KGaA.Lonza Group AG.PromoCell GmbH.Danaher Corporation.Thermo Fisher Scientific.HiMedia LaboratoriesBy application, the tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global cell culture market, due to advancement in technologies to develop and culture tissue from cells and increasing advances in biotechnology and its implementation in the biopharmaceutical sector. However, the cancer research segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, as cell culture could help in elimination of poor drug candidates and identification of physiologically relevant targets.Key Findings of The Study -.By product, the consumables segment occupied 68.5% share of the global cell culture market in 2019.By application, the cancer research segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period..By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for 61.8% share of the market in 2019.♦ For Purchase Inquiry of Report:Geographic Segments Covered in the Report -The Cell Culture Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. Geographic Segments Covered in the Report -The Cell Culture Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.. North America (USA and Canada). Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe). Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region). Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America). Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa) Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

