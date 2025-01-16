Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Exports Enter New Era As U.S. Takes Center Stage

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
In 2024, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports saw a slight
increase of 0.3% compared to the previous year, reaching 3.4
billion US dollars. The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and
Communication shared this information, noting the consistency of
Azerbaijan's top four export markets. However, a new addition to
the fifth position- the United States- marks a notable shift in the
country's trade patterns.
To understand this development and its potential for growth,
Azernews interviewed Aykhan Gadashov, head of the
Azexport portal, operated by the Center for Analysis of Economic
Reforms and Communication.
- The countries in the top four for Azerbaijan's non-oil
exports have remained relatively consistent. However, the fifth
position often changes. Do you think the US will be able to
maintain its position in Azerbaijan's non-oil export
list?
- Over recent years, we've seen an increase in the demand for
Azerbaijani products in the US. This is the result of a combination
of marketing and communication campaigns, as well as global factors
like geopolitical events and globalization. Looking at the figures
from January to October of last year, the main products exported to
the US included aluminum in raw form (rectangular plates, sheets,
strips made of aluminum alloys with a thickness of more than 0.2
mm) worth 25.5 million US dollars, ferrosilicon alloys
(ferrosilicon alloys containing more than 55% silicon by mass)
worth 4.5 million US dollars, and mineral or chemical nitrogen
fertilizers worth 1 million US dollars. Additionally, items like
olive oil, sturgeon caviar, fruit juices, canned fruits,
vegetables, cookies, and wafers also saw strong export
performance.
- Can Azerbaijan further increase its exports of non-oil
products to the US? What other products can we potentially export
to the US?
Over the years, US distribution companies have become
increasingly interested in Azerbaijani products. The Azexport
portal has played a key role in this development, facilitating
meetings and presentations with numerous US companies dealing with
items such as cookies, wafers, canned fruits, frozen and dried
fruits, and carbonated or non-carbonated fruit juices and mineral
water. The portal also organized visits for US representatives to
meet with Azerbaijani producers, which has helped to foster this
growing interest. At the same time, meetings and tours of local
manufacturers were organized for U.S. companies. The visit also
investigated the potential for establishing a foreign-invested,
export-oriented enterprise in the country. The next stage aims for
the importing company to manufacture its products in Azerbaijan for
the U.S. market.
- Can you share which other countries in the Americas
Azerbaijan could target for non-oil exports?
- Azerbaijani goods are now showcased around the clock on up to
15 online platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba, thanks to
Azexport's efforts. These platforms allow millions of people to
view Azerbaijani products, creating more visibility and awareness.
While some viewers directly place orders, many are becoming
familiar with these products' availability. Information has become
the most valuable tool in today's world, and understanding market
trends is crucial. Digitalization and globalization have made it
essential for businesses to access real-time data on product
demand, pricing, and market trends. In this regard, we encourage
entrepreneurs to work closely with Azexport and stay informed about
the latest developments. This growing presence on international
platforms and the targeted efforts by Azexport indicate a strong
future for Azerbaijan's non-oil exports, particularly in the US and
other markets in the Americas.
MENAFN16012025000195011045ID1109097118
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.