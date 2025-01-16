UK politician says ‘let’s buy good, cheap gas from our friends in Russia’

(MENAFN) David Kurten, leader of the Heritage Party, has called for a partial reopening of the Nord Stream pipeline system to address potential shortages amid cold weather. He suggested that one of the four Nord Stream pipelines, which remains undamaged, could quickly be restarted to affordable Russian gas. This call comes as the UK faces concerns over low winter storage levels, worsened by high gas prices.



Kurten’s comments highlight the ongoing energy challenges in Europe, with the Nord Stream pipelines, which once supplied gas to the EU from Russia, being sabotaged in September 2022. The shut-down of the pipelines has caused gas prices in Germany to soar, leading to reliance on more expensive LNG imports. Meanwhile, countries like Germany and Italy have struggled with energy disruptions as Russia halts gas transit through Ukraine.



Although the UK historically imported little Russian gas, Kurten argues that restarting the pipeline could help alleviate supply and price pressures.

