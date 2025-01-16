(MENAFN) Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of Germany’s left-wing BSW party, criticized Western sanctions on Russia, stating that they are harming German companies while benefiting the American economy. Speaking at an election conference in Bonn on Sunday, Wagenknecht denounced the sanctions as a “stimulus program” for the U.S. and a “killer program” for German and European businesses.



Wagenknecht, who is a candidate for chancellor in the upcoming Bundestag election, refrained from blaming Russia for the Ukraine conflict. She called for a resumption of natural gas imports from Russia, arguing that energy imports should be based on price considerations, rather than ideology or double standards.



The BSW leader also condemned U.S. foreign policy, accusing Washington of fueling global conflicts through proxy wars. She emphasized the importance of Germany maintaining its sovereignty and not becoming a “vassal” of the U.S. The BSW party advocates for a strong and fair Germany, with a focus on diplomatic solutions to international disputes.



The election was triggered by the collapse of Germany's ruling coalition, which broke down last month due to budget disagreements. Meanwhile, the right-wing AfD party also met over the weekend, rejecting a motion condemning Russia and calling for diplomacy in resolving the conflict.

