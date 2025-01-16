Polish Defense Minster estimates timeline for Trump’s 5 percent defense spending objective
(MENAFN) Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz has stated that achieving US President-elect Donald Trump's goal of NATO members increasing defense spending to 5% of GDP could take up to ten years. trump had recently called for European NATO members to raise their defense budgets to 5%, arguing that they could afford it. While Kosiniak-Kamysz supported the ambition, he suggested it would require a decade to fully implement, acknowledging that Poland, NATO's highest spender relative to GDP, could serve as a model for Europe. He also noted that, despite its ambitious target, Poland would focus on supporting Ukraine indirectly, rather than deploying troops.
While the goal has garnered support, it has sparked concerns, particularly from German officials who called it "unrealistic." Meanwhile, Russia has warned that NATO's course may escalate tensions and threaten security.
