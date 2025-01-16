Musk exposes ‘tyrant of Europe’

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has sharply criticized former EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, calling him "the tyrant of Europe," after Breton suggested that Romania’s presidential elections, which were annulled by the Constitutional Court due to unfounded claims of Russian interference, could serve as a model for future in Europe, particularly in Germany. Breton's comments, made in an interview with BFMTV/RMC, implied that similar actions might be necessary if the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party won the German elections.



Musk, responding to the interview, mocked Breton for what he called "the staggering absurdity" of his comments. Breton defended himself, claiming that his remarks were about enforcing laws in Europe to prevent online interference, not about nullifying elections, and denied accusations of miscommunication. The controversy follows Musk’s endorsement of the AfD and his earlier accusations against the EU of censorship.

MENAFN16012025000045015687ID1109097210