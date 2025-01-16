Health app unveils French nuclear secrets

(MENAFN) Exercise-tracking app Strava has reportedly exposed sensitive details about France’s nuclear submarine operations, potentially compromising the country’s security. French sailors, using the app to log their workouts, inadvertently shared information about their deployment schedules, revealing when they were absent for extended periods, potentially indicating when French nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines were at sea.



Strava data from sailors based at the Ile Longue naval base near Brest, which houses France's nuclear submarines, allowed observers to piece together the approximate dates and durations of patrols. While the French Navy acknowledged the "negligence" of personnel, it claimed that these incidents did not compromise the base’s activities. Strava’s ability to track exercise routes and GPS data raised concerns that adversaries could track submarines as they left the base, potentially undermining France's nuclear deterrence strategy. Over 450 base personnel have reportedly used the app over the past decade.

MENAFN16012025000045015687ID1109097213