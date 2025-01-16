Poll indicates more than half of Greenlanders want to become part of US

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by US-based Patriot Polling reveals that 57.3% of Greenland’s population supports the idea of joining the United States, following President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal. The poll, which involved 416 participants between January 6 and 11, shows 37.4% opposition, with 5.3% undecided. Trump, who had previously offered to buy Greenland during his first term, has revisited the idea, emphasizing its strategic importance for national security.



Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, responded by reaffirming the island’s desire for independence, rejecting both Danish and American control. However, he expressed openness to continued cooperation with the US. Greenland, rich in natural resources, has a small population and has sought greater autonomy from Denmark in recent years, with a 2008 referendum supporting increased self-governance.

