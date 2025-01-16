Bein Sports Launches New English-Language Podcast Series

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: A new year means a new podcast series at beIN Sports as the global home of sports prepares to release its new English-language production of 2025. Tales, Tears & Trophies is a six-part series of shows hosted by former Manchester United and Arsenal player Mikael Silvestre and focusing on the highs and lows of life at the top end of the professional pyramid.

Promising unique content and exclusive insights, the fortnightly series kicked off yesterday with the global release of an hour-long episode in which the four-time winner sits down with former Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart to discuss his journey from England's lower leagues to Premier League glory, missed opportunities with the Three Lions, and how Pep Guardiola told him his services were no longer required.

Other guests lined up for the coming weeks include former England international Ashley Cole who went on to be considered the best full-back in the world; Glenn Hoddle, who coached Tottenham Hotspur, Wolves and England during Silvestre's career; Joe Cole, the England and Chelsea midfielder; and former Liverpool stars Jason McAteer and Luis Garcia, the latter of whom played in the Reds' unforgettable 2005 UEFA Champions League final win over AC Milan.

In the Middle East and North Africa alone, beIN Sports has enjoyed great success in recent years with Arabic-language podcasts such as Asateer (Legends), and The beIN Podcast, which gives a platform for different fan opinions following major sports events. beIN Sports' continued investment in digital audio showcases the sports network's growing footprint in the podcast space.

Tales, Tears & Trophies will be available on beIN Sports' official YouTube channel as well as Apple Podcasts and Spotify.