Salman Khan To Be Joined By Cast And Crew Of ‘Sikandar’ On ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Finale

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) The upcoming season finale of the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 18' will see the cast and crew of superstar Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Sikandar' joining the show.

Sources close to the development suggest that Salman Khan, the host of the show, will be joined by the cast and crew of the show. The finale promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, with the possibility of fun-filled moments. Fans can expect an evening brimming with energy, laughter, and of course, glimpses into the action-packed world of 'Sikandar'.

Earlier, the superstar fulfilled the dream of a specially challenged kid by allowing him to host the show. The actor welcomed the specially-abled child on the sets of the show, greeting him with a bright smile. As the boy expressed his desire to host the show, Salman invited him on stage and gave him the opportunity to live his dream.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in the upcoming movie 'Sikandar'. The film marks his return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in 'Tiger 3'. The teaser is further elevated by an electrifying background score composed by the acclaimed Santosh Narayanan, whose music perfectly complements the intensity and grandeur of the visuals.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for 'Ghajini', and also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Salman Khan. 'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, 'Kick', which also marked the directorial debut for the latter.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Sikandar' promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, drama, and emotion.

'Sikandar' is being developed with a strong focus on engaging storytelling and dynamic performances, setting the stage for yet another memorable Salman Khan performance.