Hema Malini Unveil The Divine Harmonies Of 'Mahakumbh Aarti'

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) In a grand celebration of spirituality "Mahakumbh Aarti", "Ganga Swach Abhiyan Geet", and "Prarthna Bhajan" have finally reached the audience. The soulful tracks have been crooned by Anup Jalota, Hema Malini, and Vishal Agarwal.

The profound lyrics of these devotional tracks have been provided by Kavi Narayan Agrawal Ji 'Das Narayan' with the scored by Anup Jalota.

The opening duet of 'Ganga Swach Abhiyan Geet', features Vishal Agrawal and Anup Jalota singing, "Ganga ji swach rakhengey, Pap hamare dhoti hai," the profound prayer for the purity of the sacred Ganga.

The launch event of "Mahakumbh Aarti", "Ganga Swach Abhiyan Geet", and "Prarthna Bhajan" was attended by Hema Malini, Anup Jalota, Anuradha paudwal, Kavi Narayan Agrawal Ji 'Das Narayan', and Singer Vishal Agarwal.

Talking about the songs, actress Hema Malini shared,“Being a part of these divine compositions has been an enriching spiritual experience. I hope that these hymns will resonate deeply with listeners, bringing them closer to the divine.”

Expressing his devotion to the project, singer and composer Anup Jalota was quoted saying,“With each note of these aartis and bhajans, we aim to take the listener on a spiritual journey to the sacred banks of the Ganga and the heart of the Mahakumbh. May these melodies offer peace and solace to all who listen.”

Lyricist Kavi Narayan Agrawal Ji 'Das Narayan' revealed,“Each line in these aartis and bhajans is a humble offering to the divine. I hope that these sacred words will inspire and touch the hearts of all who hear them.”

Music Designer Vivek Prakash Ji remarked,“Crafting the music for these devotional tracks has been a profound experience. Our goal was to create a soundscape that not only soothes the soul but also elevates the spirit.”

Meanwhile, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 began on 13th January this year with the Paush Purnima Snan. The holy event will come to an end on 26th February 2025, on Maha Shivratri.