True Success Is Not Found In Material Gains, But In Spiritual Growth: Chidanand Saraswati

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Jan 16 (IANS) As the Maha Kumbh entered its fourth day in Prayagraj, spiritual leader and head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Chidanand Saraswati on Thursday delivered a profound message on the importance of spirituality for success and unity in life.

Speaking to IANS, Chidanand Saraswati emphasised that true success is not found in material gains, but in spiritual growth and emotional connection. He further asserted that unity is the essence of Sanatan Dharma.

Saraswati reflected on the overwhelming presence of millions at the Maha Kumbh Mela, comparing the number of attendees to the populations of major cities around the world, such as Japan, Delhi, and Shanghai. He marveled at how over 5 crore people had gathered at the Sangam in just two days, placing Prayagraj at the centre of the world during this auspicious time. He spoke passionately about the Kumbh's power to unite, saying, "In Maha Kumbh, there is no caste discrimination, no division. Everyone's hearts are connected. When people come to the banks of the Sangam, they shed their differences, and the message is clear-unity is the essence of Sanatan Dharma."

Saraswati further described the Maha Kumbh Mela as a symbol of the timeless spirit of Sanatan, which is inclusive, eternal, and nurturing.

“Sanatan does not divide, it does not fear, it protects. It is for everyone-whether they have come or not," he said.

The spiritual leader also urged the youth to embrace spirituality as the path to peace and fulfillment. He praised the increasing number of educated young people attending the Kumbh, noting their growing awareness that material success alone cannot bring lasting contentment.

“The youth of India are beginning to understand that peace comes from within, from spirituality. The world today is driven by technology, but here, in silence, people are finding their true connection,” Saraswati remarked.

The message was clear-while technology and material pursuits are important, they should not overshadow the deeper quest for inner peace and connection with the divine.

"The Maha Kumbh Mela is not just about taking a dip in the Sangam. It is about self-churning. It is a journey of self-realisation, of reconnecting with our roots, our culture, and our spirituality," he emphasised.

Saraswati also took the opportunity to highlight the global interest in the Maha Kumbh, mentioning that countries like Pakistan, Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia were among the most frequent searchers of the term“Mahakumbh” on the internet. He attributed this to the universal appeal of the Kumbh, a place where divisions are transcended, and humanity comes together in search of spiritual enlightenment.

In a powerful metaphor, Saraswati spoke of the Kumbh Mela as a place of finding, not losing.“The Maha Kumbh is not about getting lost, but about finding oneself. It is about rediscovering what has been forgotten, and realising that even what is left behind has immense value," he said.

He also acknowledged the challenges of modern life, where distractions like smartphones and social media often divert attention from the soul's deeper needs. "People are engaged in 'sadhna' of the phone, but here at the Kumbh, people are engaged in 'sadhna' of silence," he quipped.

The spiritual leader also reflected on the fusion of science and spirituality, praising India's scientific achievements while urging the youth to balance their intellectual pursuits with a connection to their spiritual heritage.

He quoted S. Somanath, who articulated the need for both scientific exploration and spiritual depth.

"For outer space, we need science, but for inner space, we need spirituality," Saraswati echoed.

He concluded with a call for unity, emphasising that the Maha Kumbh Mela is not just a religious gathering but a movement that embodies the spirit of India-its culture, values, and timeless traditions.

"This is the Kumbh, where arrogance vanishes, where materialism is set aside, and where we come together in the spirit of unity, peace, and spiritual awakening."

As the Maha Kumbh Mela continues to unfold, Saraswati's message serves as a reminder of the profound significance of spirituality in an increasingly material world. The Maha Kumbh, more than just a physical gathering, is a journey into the depths of the self-a journey of self-discovery, unity, and connection to the divine.