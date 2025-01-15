Century Complete Set To Launch New Homes In Memphis, IN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Located only 20 miles north of Louisville, the community provides easy access to a blend of big-city amenities and small-town charm. Outdoor recreation is also conveniently close by, including the Fuzzy Zoeller-designed Covered Bridge golf Course-just minutes away. A versatile lineup of single- and two-story floor plans-boasting flexible open-concept layouts with desirable included features-are designed to make it easy for homebuyers to find their best fit.
Learn more and join the interest list at .
"We're very excited to open this new community in Memphis, providing buyers with more opportunity to find a quality and affordable new home in the greater Louisville area," said Dave Hodgman, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "With thoughtfully designed floor plans and a beautiful setting, we anticipate Champions Run to sell quickly, so buyers should join our interest list to ensure they receive updates as homes become available."
More About Champions Run
Coming soon from the $260s
80 single-family
homesites
Single- and two-story floor plans
Up to 2,180 square feet
3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
Standard features include granite countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, stainless-steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank flooring
Inspired open-concept layouts with flex space, main-floor bedrooms, game rooms, and more per plan
Location:
104 Legend Court
Memphis, IN 47143
812.650.7225
VISIT OUR LOCAL SALES STUDIO
While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms-24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year-we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our sales studio.
361 Quartermaster Court
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
812.650.7225
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE
HOMEBUYING
Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Indiana, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready-all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.
How it works:
Shop homes at
CenturyCommunities
Click "Buy Now" on any available home
Fill out a quick Buy Online form
Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
